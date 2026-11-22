In the United States, scientists have created a cellular atlas of the basal ganglia — a complex of structures deep in the brain involved in movement control, decision-making, emotions, and habit formation. Researchers compared cell types and gene activity in tissues from humans, mice, macaques, and marmosets, Cyprus Mail reports.

Data on 21 million cells

The study used brain tissue from deceased donors. Scientists examined 21 million cells in the human basal ganglia and also analyzed millions of cells in three other species. The work was conducted as part of the BRAIN Initiative, a program launched in 2014 with support from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The atlas combines several types of data: information on genes active in each cell, information on the epigenome — chemical compounds and proteins that attach to DNA and regulate gene activity — as well as spatial patterns of cell distribution in tissue. According to the researchers, this is the first comprehensive cross-species cellular map for a specific brain region.

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Applications in disease research

Disruptions in basal ganglia function are associated with Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, schizophrenia, Tourette syndrome, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and addictions. The new resource makes it possible to determine which cell types activate certain genes and which regulatory DNA regions are active in these cells.

Among the study’s findings is the identification of a new type of brain cell associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The scientists also documented genetic changes in individual cell types that may be important for autism research, as well as changes in gene activity in certain cells associated with aging.

The researchers noted that the atlas could provide a basis for comparing healthy and disease-affected tissue, as well as help search for cell-type-specific targets for gene therapy and gene editing. At the same time, treatments developed on the basis of these data will not appear anytime soon.

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