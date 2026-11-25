Scientists have created a multilevel cellular map of genetic mechanisms associated with coronary artery disease. To do this, they simultaneously studied gene activity, chromatin accessibility and the spatial organization of DNA in samples of human coronary arteries. Nature reports on the findings in an article about the link between genetic risk variants and specific vascular cells and target genes.

Data from 44 coronary arteries

The team analyzed cell nuclei from 44 human coronary arteries obtained from donors without heart failure and from patients with chronic heart failure during heart transplantation. After quality control, the researchers obtained data on 126,804 nuclei belonging to 11 cell types.

These included vascular smooth muscle cells, endothelial cells, fibroblasts and myeloid cells. The scientists identified 143,743 regions of open chromatin specific to different cell types. Such regions may contain regulatory DNA elements that affect gene activity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Searching for target genes

Most genetic variants that previous studies linked to the risk of coronary artery disease are located outside DNA regions that directly encode proteins. This makes it difficult to identify the cells and genes through which these variants may act.

The authors used a single-cell enhancer-to-gene model to link regulatory DNA regions to genes in individual cell types. They paid particular attention to coronary artery smooth muscle cells and changes in gene regulation across their different states.

To study long-range interactions in the genome, the researchers also conducted Hi-C analysis in 15 coronary arteries. The results were validated using cell-type-specific Hi-ChIP sequencing, CRISPRi-mediated suppression of regulatory region activity, and Perturb-seq in coronary artery smooth muscle cells. The work makes it possible to identify candidate cell types and genes for further study of the mechanisms of vascular disease.

Read us on