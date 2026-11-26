Scientists have created a stable cell model that makes it possible to study the polymerase and replication mechanisms of the Ebola virus under standard BSL-2 biosafety conditions. As News-Medical reports, the study was published in the journal Virologica Sinica.

A model without live virus

Working with live Ebola virus requires laboratories with the highest BSL-4 biocontainment level. One challenge in studying the viral L polymerase was also the lack of reliable antibodies for it. Small epitope tags make it possible to detect this enzyme, but usually reduce its activity.

The study authors created stable cell lines containing L polymerase with a Strep tag, as well as the viral proteins NP, VP35 and VP30. They selected a clone that supported prolonged minigenome replication and the production of infectious virus-like particles. This approach makes it possible to detect L through the tag without using antibodies against this protein.

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Connection with microtubules

The researchers also purified virus-like particles and ribonucleoprotein complexes. Proteomic analysis showed the association of tubulin isoforms with key proteins of the ribonucleoprotein complex. This is a previously undescribed link between the virus’s replication machinery and elements of the cell cytoskeleton.

After microtubules were disrupted with the drug nocodazole, viral RNA synthesis, the formation of intracellular inclusions, and particle release increased. Three-dimensional confocal microscopy showed that such inclusions were located in the gaps of the microtubule network. According to the authors, this network may physically restrict replication of the viral genome.

Applications of the system

According to Jing Zhong of ShanghaiTech University, the stable system eliminates the need for BSL-4 for studies of L polymerase and ribonucleoprotein complexes. It can be used to screen antiviral agents, study cellular factors, and be adapted for research on other ebolaviruses, including Bundibugyo virus.

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