Scientists inserted 78,000 “letters” of the human genetic code into embryonic stem cells of laboratory mice and created a model of rare X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism. In laboratory cultures and live mice, the genetic insertion caused disease-characteristic changes: reduced levels of the TAF1 protein, cell death and cavities in the brain, particularly in the striatum.

As Live Science reports, two studies were published in the journal Cell. To insert a large fragment of synthetic DNA, the researchers used the SwAP-In method, which makes it possible to modify substantial sections of the genetic code. The fragment contained part of the human version of the TAF1 gene and a disease-linked “jumping gene” — a DNA segment that changed its position in the genome and disrupted TAF1 function.

A rare neurodegenerative disease

X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism predominantly affects men of Filipino descent. The disease particularly affects the striatum, a brain region important for movement control, and can cause slowed movements, tremor, muscle rigidity and involuntary muscle contractions. On average, symptoms appear at around age 39, and after their onset, patients live for 13 to 16 years.

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In mice, signs of the disease emerged after approximately one and a half months, whereas in humans the disease develops over years. The study authors suggested that mechanisms may exist in the human body that temporarily mitigate the effects of the “jumping gene,” while mice lack such protection.

The role of brain support cells

The second study focused on changes in the brain cells of the created mice. Scientists found notable abnormalities in the number and gene activity of oligodendrocytes — glial cells that produce myelin. This fatty insulating material covers neuronal extensions and helps them transmit signals.

Further experiments showed that the mutation prevents oligodendrocytes from fully maturing, resulting in less myelin being produced in the striatum and prefrontal cortex. The researchers confirmed these observations using brain samples from people with the disease that were donated after death. According to the authors, substantial loss of myelin insulation may make neurons more vulnerable to premature death.

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