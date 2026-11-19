Scientists have developed an integrated perovskite-based photonic circuit that provides polariton lasing, optical signal amplification and nonlinear control of its phase at room temperature. Nature reports on the study’s results.

Waveguides and gratings in a single crystal

The device is based on micrometre-scale waveguides made of cesium lead bromide CsPbBr3, formed on a glass substrate. The researchers used a combination of soft lithography, surface-tension-based processes and microfluidic growth from a liquid precursor. This method made it possible to simultaneously create waveguides hundreds of micrometres long and nanometre-scale diffraction gratings without further material processing.

In these structures, light strongly interacts with excited states of matter — excitons — forming polaritons. Measurements showed two polariton modes, with a Rabi splitting energy of 140 ± 10 millielectronvolts.

Tunable lasing

Two integrated gratings formed a planar Fabry–Pérot resonator, which provided longitudinal optical feedback in the waveguide. Under non-resonant optical excitation, the researchers recorded threshold polariton lasing at an optical excitation energy density of approximately 55 microjoules per square centimetre. After the threshold was crossed, the emission spectral line narrowed.

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By changing the grating period from 270 to 250 nanometres, the authors shifted the laser emission energy from approximately 2.28 to 2.315 electronvolts. The signal propagated through the waveguide and could be extracted through adjacent gratings.

Amplification and phase control

Separately, the team resonantly injected a pulsed signal into the waveguide and used a second, non-resonant pulse to create an exciton reservoir in the central part of the structure. At a sufficient particle density, the output polariton signal was noticeably amplified when the pulses coincided, and the effect decayed in approximately 50 picoseconds.

The circuit also achieved a nonlinear signal phase shift of up to 2π, opening the possibility of interferometric operations. The authors note that the threshold nature of optical amplification has features similar to the pulsed activity of neurons and may be useful for neuromorphic polariton devices.

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