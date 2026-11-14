Scholars in Taipei, Taiwan, said that China’s large-scale events marking the 126th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth could create opportunities for interference in Taiwan’s elections and promote a historical narrative that justifies China’s annexation of Taiwan. This was reported by the Taipei Times.

Wu Se-chih, an associate professor at the Center for General Education of Taipei University of Marine Technology, said at a seminar of the Chinese Association of Elite Exchange in the Asia-Pacific that the commemorative events allow Beijing to shape discourse on “united front” activities ahead of nine-level elections in Taiwan. At the same time, he noted that the events themselves are not conclusive proof of election interference, but society should take into account activity aimed at Taiwanese politics.

Historical narrative

According to Wu Se-chih, promoting Sun Yat-sen’s legacy helps Beijing control the historical discourse and link the annexation of Taiwan to the concept of national rejuvenation promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The scholar believes that through this approach, supporters of closer ties with China may be portrayed as supporters of peace, while opponents of Taiwan’s annexation may be portrayed as people who allegedly undermine national unity and peace.

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He also said that “united front” tactics are based on equating a shared history with shared responsibility, which is later turned into a demand to agree to annexation by China. Wu Se-chih stressed that recognizing Sun Yat-sen’s historical contribution does not mean that Taiwanese people agree to communist rule, and historical ties with China do not negate Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Statement on peace talks

Fan Shih-ping, a professor of East Asian studies at National Taiwan Normal University, said that 260 Kuomintang figures on Thursday, the anniversary of Sun Yat-sen’s birth, called for peace talks with Beijing. He said the timing of the joint statement by former Kuomintang politicians and scholars coincided with China’s activity within its “united front” policy.

Fan Shih-ping said that a peace agreement proposed by Kuomintang supporters would mean Taiwan stopping purchases of U.S. weapons and accepting China’s position that the current situation across the Taiwan Strait is a continuation of China’s civil war. He called such conditions a significant benefit for Beijing.

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