Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, have described two phenomena that could help passively delay the development of turbulence on aircraft wings. These are super-resonance and non-scattering interference in specially designed materials placed beneath an aircraft’s outer surface. As ScienceDaily reports, the results of the two studies were published in the journals Physical Review X and Proceedings of the Royal Society A.

During flight, airflow over wings creates turbulence in the boundary layer, increasing aerodynamic drag. This affects aircraft performance and fuel efficiency. The source notes that a commercial aircraft can burn more than 10,000 gallons of jet fuel during a single cross-country flight, so even a small reduction in consumption may be significant for airlines.

Materials beneath the wing surface

The development is based on phononic subsurface structures—engineered materials that control microscopic internal vibrations. Such vibrations are associated with phonons and differ from the motion of the entire structure. The structures can interact with airflow without changing the wing’s external shape or requiring active devices.

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Previously, similar designs could operate at only one frequency. Professor of aerospace engineering Mahmoud I. Hussein and his colleagues showed in computational studies that a spiral arrangement of the structure makes it possible to affect vibrations across a wider range of frequencies. The researchers called this phenomenon super-resonance.

Control over a larger area

The second phenomenon, non-scattering interference, concerns the placement of many such structures in a grid. According to the researchers’ assessment, this could make it possible to delay the development of turbulence not at a single point, but farther downstream and over large surface areas, including on wings or the bodies of hypersonic vehicles.

The current results were obtained using computer calculations. At the same time, several research groups have already created physical prototypes of phononic subsurface structures and are working on experiments in wind tunnels. In addition to aviation, the technology could potentially be used for marine vessels, pipelines, and turbomachinery—systems in which turbulence affects the movement of liquids or gases.

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