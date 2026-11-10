Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco, have identified a dopamine pathway through which signals from the digestive system help the brain gradually develop preferences for certain tastes. The study, published in the journal Nature, may explain why an initially unpleasant taste — including bitter black coffee — can become appealing over time, ScienceDaily reports.

Dopamine is a chemical messenger associated with motivation, reward and learning. Previously, scientists mainly studied rapid dopamine signals that arise within seconds of contact with a reward. The new work focuses on a slower system: it responds to nutrients that have already entered the digestive tract, and its activity can last several minutes.

Experiments in mice

The team led by physiology professor Zachary Knight delivered sugar water or a milkshake-like liquid directly into the stomachs of mice. This made it possible to separate the effects of nutrients from the sensation of taste itself. In response, the researchers recorded a strong and sustained dopamine signal in the anterior basolateral amygdala — BLA, which is involved in emotional information processing and learning through associations.

When the scientists disrupted this pathway, the mice continued to eat normally but lost the ability to learn to associate an unfamiliar taste with calorie intake. In the reverse experiment, the researchers artificially activated dopamine fibers in the BLA after the animals tasted a non-caloric flavor. Afterward, the mice preferred it despite receiving no nutritional reward.

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Human data and the left hemisphere

The researchers also analyzed results from previous studies involving people. Yale University psychologist Dana Small reassessed data from a PET study involving 13 men who consumed a milkshake or a calorie-free drink. The analysis showed that dopamine release after nutrients entered the body was most pronounced in the left part of the BLA.

Another study using functional MRI in 38 adults also recorded increased activity in this brain region after glucose consumption. In both mice and humans, the response to nutrients was significantly stronger in the left BLA than in the corresponding area of the right hemisphere. Scientists are still investigating the reason for this asymmetry.

The authors note that this mechanism could potentially become the subject of further research on changing eating habits. At the same time, the effects of GLP-1 class drugs on the identified dopamine pathway were not studied in this work.

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