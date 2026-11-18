Scientists at the University of Córdoba have developed a prototype rechargeable zinc-air battery in which vitamin B12 acts as a catalyst for chemical reactions. The device was able to complete up to 250 charge and discharge cycles, ScienceDaily reports.

Vitamin attached to nanotubes

The battery generates electricity using zinc and oxygen from the surrounding air. The researchers attached molecules of vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, to single-walled carbon nanotubes. At the center of the molecule is cobalt(III), which facilitates the electrochemical reactions required for the battery to operate.

One of the main technical challenges was keeping the vitamin inside the device. B12 dissolves well in water, while the battery uses a water-based electrolyte. To attach the molecules to the nanotubes, the team used an approach inspired by the mechanism through which amino acids are linked in proteins.

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Catalyst for charging

During discharge, the catalyst helps reduce oxygen to water, while during charging it promotes oxygen formation. It is the ability to support both reactions that makes B12 promising for rechargeable zinc-air systems.

Previously, this research group tested the natural iron-containing molecules hemoglobin and catalase as catalysts. The results of the new study were published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

Zinc is a widely available and recyclable material, while using oxygen from the air can reduce the battery's weight. Such systems use non-flammable water-based electrolytes, which may reduce the risk of fire. The technology is still at the research stage, but the authors view it as a possible direction for storing energy from renewable sources.

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