Researchers at Virginia Tech have developed a chemical process that makes it possible to convert polyvinyl chloride (PVC) waste into polyalphaolefins — a key component of synthetic lubricants, including motor oils. The results were published in the journal Nature, ScienceDaily reports.

Recycling a difficult plastic

PVC is used in water pipes, window frames, and credit cards. This plastic is difficult to recycle because of its chlorine content and various additives that give the material flexibility, rigidity, or heat resistance. As a result, a significant share of used PVC ends up in landfills.

To obtain the lubricant material, the team placed PVC in a solvent, added aluminum trichloride and alpha-olefins — a class of hydrocarbons used in the production of synthetic lubricants. The mixture was heated to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours, after which a relatively thick lubricating oil was extracted.

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A base for synthetic oils

The resulting polyalphaolefins belong to a family of synthetic base oils valued for their stability, lubricating properties, and performance across a wide temperature range. Such materials are used as the basis for high-performance synthetic motor oils.

The study leader, chemist and chemical engineer Guoliang Greg Liu, said that the work demonstrated the possibility of producing high-performance lubricants from plastic waste. Previously, his laboratory also studied the conversion of other types of plastic into surfactants used in soaps and detergents.

The next stage is scaling up

The properties of the finished materials were assessed by researchers at Texas A&M University, while chemical calculations to study the process mechanism were carried out by a scientist at the California Institute of Technology. Virginia Tech also developed models to analyze the economic and manufacturing aspects of scaling up the technology. The researchers emphasize that transferring the process from the laboratory to larger volumes is the next important step.

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