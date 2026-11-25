Scientists in China have recorded differences in functional connections between brain regions in people who had lived at altitudes of 1,500 meters above sea level or higher. The study involved 164 healthy adults, and its results were published in the journal MedScience, ScienceAlert reports.

Three groups of participants compared

Researchers from China’s Fourth Military Medical University compared participants from three cities: Xi’an, located at an altitude of 400 meters; Lanzhou, at 1,500 meters; and Lhasa in Tibet, at 3,600 meters. Participants from the two high-altitude groups had previously lived at lower altitudes, and their average duration of residence in Lanzhou and Lhasa was 1.47 and 2.11 years, respectively.

Scientists measured blood oxygen saturation and assessed functional interactions between brain regions using functional magnetic resonance imaging. The average saturation level was 97.1% in Xi’an, 96.1% in Lanzhou, and 91% in Lhasa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Link to lower oxygen saturation

Participants from Lanzhou and Lhasa had stronger functional connections between five pairs of brain regions than the group from Xi’an. In particular, these included connections between the medial prefrontal cortex and the left posterior parietal cortex and right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, between the posterior cingulate cortex and the right anterior insula, as well as between the left and right dorsolateral prefrontal regions and between the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex.

The strengthening of these connections correlated with lower blood oxygen saturation levels. The authors suggest that this may reflect adaptive reorganization of brain networks under conditions of chronic oxygen deprivation, one manifestation of neuroplasticity. At the same time, they emphasized that the cross-sectional nature of the study does not allow for establishing a cause-and-effect relationship or determining whether these changes are a compensatory adaptation or a sign of less efficient functioning of brain networks.

The researchers also pointed to the small sample size and noted that larger studies are needed to verify the conclusions. In their view, the results may help better understand the impact of high-altitude hypoxia on cognitive functions and develop targeted therapeutic approaches.

Read us on