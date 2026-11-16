Researchers at the University of California San Diego identified a link between gut microbiome activity and exceptional longevity in humans, and then enhanced this activity in old mice using engineered bacteria. As News-Medical reports, approximately 20 weeks after a single administration of the bacteria, the animals showed improved insulin sensitivity and slightly improved glucose tolerance.

The role of bile acids

The scientists focused on how intestinal microorganisms alter bile acids. These substances are produced by the liver to digest fats, but they also participate in signaling processes related to metabolism, inflammation, and the body’s internal biological clock.

Gut bacteria produce bile salt hydrolase enzymes, or BSH, which chemically modify bile acids. In experiments involving young and old mice, aging was associated with higher activity of microbial BSH enzymes and more intensive modification of bile acids.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data on long-lived people and the mouse experiment

The researchers also reanalyzed open data from a human cohort: bile acid measurements from 48 young people, 107 older people, and 125 long-lived individuals. In the group of long-lived individuals, the ratios of some modified bile acids were higher than in the two younger groups. Microbiome analysis also found a higher prevalence of a gene associated with BSH activity in long-lived individuals compared with older participants.

To test a possible effect, the scientists created a strain of a bacterium naturally found in the gut that could continuously produce BSH, and administered it to 82-week-old mice, which are considered old. The bacteria stably established themselves in the gut and produced the enzyme for a long period. After 32 weeks, the animals also showed changes consistent with lower body weight and fat mass and greater lean mass.

The authors stress that the results do not prove a causal link between the identified microbiome changes and exceptional human longevity, nor do they indicate that engineered bacteria can extend life. Additional studies involving humans are needed to clarify the role of BSH activity in healthy aging.

Read us on