Scientists at Oregon State University in the United States have developed the BVR-X material to capture carbon dioxide from industrial emissions containing large amounts of water vapor. The material belongs to the class of metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, and, according to laboratory test results, retains its ability to absorb CO₂ at high humidity, ScienceDaily reports.

Water does not block CO₂ absorption

MOFs are crystalline structures formed by metal ions and organic molecules. They have microscopic pores on whose surfaces gas molecules can be adsorbed. However, water vapor is a problem for many such materials: it occupies pore space needed to absorb carbon dioxide and reduces the efficiency of the process.

BVR-X has an internal structure that largely separates water and CO₂ into different areas of the micropores. As a result, water molecules do not compete with carbon dioxide for adsorption sites. Chemistry professor Kyriakos Stylianou noted that this arrangement allows the material to operate under conditions closer to real industrial emissions.

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Tests under conditions close to industrial ones

During laboratory tests, BVR-X effectively captured CO₂ from a very humid gas stream in which the carbon dioxide concentration was only 4%. Such a level is characteristic, in particular, of emissions from natural gas combustion, where separating a small share of CO₂ in the presence of a significant amount of water vapor is especially difficult.

The researchers also found that the material can be used repeatedly: it absorbed and released CO₂ over dozens of cycles without losing efficiency. This is important for potential industrial use, as carbon capture systems require repeated regeneration of sorbents to keep costs down.

The study results were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie. The scientists filed a patent application for the development. Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Oregon, and the ARAMCO research center also took part in the work.

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