Researchers from the University of Regensburg, Philipps University Marburg and Forschungszentrum Jülich directly tracked quantum transitions of electrons between energy bands in graphene. As ScienceDaily reports, with a sufficiently strong light field, the probability of such transitions reached 100%. The results were published in the journal Nature.

Transitions across the energy gap

In semiconductors and similar materials, electrons can exist only within specific energy ranges known as energy bands. Between them are forbidden energy gaps, where electrons normally cannot occupy stable states.

Under the influence of intense light pulses, the electric field accelerated electrons in graphene and transferred some of them to another energy band through a quantum-mechanical transition. This phenomenon is called Landau-Zener-Majorana transitions.

The decisive factor is the speed at which an electron approaches the energy gap under the influence of the electric field. The authors note that this process differs from conventional quantum tunneling, in which a particle passes through a barrier in physical space.

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Observing ultrafast processes

For the experiment, the team combined laser technologies with electron microscopy and used a photoemission microscope that measures the energy and momentum of electrons. Based on these data, the scientists created maps of the distribution of electrons across different energy states. The method made it possible to study processes on timescales inaccessible to conventional imaging methods.

Nearly defect-free graphene samples one atomic layer thick, produced at Forschungszentrum Jülich, were used for the measurements. The team also used so-called “rotated” graphene, which made it possible to observe quantum dynamics more clearly.

The experiments also showed that the initially ordered motion of electrons is gradually disrupted by their interaction with the material's crystal lattice. The authors believe that the method can be applied to other quantum materials and used to study the control of their electronic properties with light.

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