Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School and Duke University School of Medicine have found that a sugar molecule produced by the gut bacterium Clostridium immunis can boost energy expenditure in visceral fat tissue. This type of fat accumulates around internal organs and is associated with the risk of metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, News-Medical reports.

A molecule with phosphocholine

In an article published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, the scientists described an exopolysaccharide, a sugar molecule produced by C. immunis. A small chemical group called phosphocholine is required for its activity. According to the authors, the phosphocholine-modified exopolysaccharide contributed to less weight gain and a reduction in visceral fat.

The study's first author, Tan Chin Yi, noted that this effect was not linked to reduced food intake or increased physical activity. Instead, the molecule changed the way visceral fat tissue uses energy.

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Connection to IL-22 and UCP1

Further analysis showed that the modified exopolysaccharide reduced levels of the IL-22 protein, which is involved in interactions between the immune system and the tissues of the small intestine and visceral fat. This was accompanied by an increase in the number of cells containing the UCP1 protein, which helps fat cells release energy as heat.

According to the researchers, increased energy expenditure occurred specifically in visceral fat, which is usually resistant to signals that prompt fat cells to expend energy. The scientists also analyzed existing metagenomic data from 4,145 people in different countries. In people with obesity, they found fewer copies of the gene that adds phosphocholine than in people with a body mass index below 25. This observation indicates an association between such bacterial molecules and obesity, but does not establish a causal relationship.

The next stage is clinical trials

The team has filed a patent application for the discovery of C. immunis and the molecule it produces. The scientists now plan clinical trials in the United States to determine whether influencing this gut bacterium could become an approach to treating obesity.

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