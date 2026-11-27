Researchers have identified the SCARF2 protein as one of the key factors that helps the hepatitis B virus deliver viral DNA to the nuclei of liver cells and initiate a productive infection. As News-Medical reports, the protein directs endosomes containing viral particles to nuclear pores and facilitates the release of the viral nucleocapsid.

How the virus enters the cell nucleus

The hepatitis B virus first binds to proteoglycans on hepatocytes and then interacts with the NTCP protein on the cell surface. This triggers internal uptake of the viral particle. The subsequent processes—its transport within the cell, release of the nucleocapsid, and delivery of viral DNA to the nucleus—have remained insufficiently studied.

In a targeted screening of liver-cell membrane proteins, reducing SCARF2 levels substantially decreased infection in HepG2-NTCP and HepaRG cell lines. Conversely, increasing the amount of this protein raised the cells' susceptibility to the virus. The effect of SCARF2 was most pronounced at the early stage of infection and minimal after the infection had already become established.

Interaction with a viral protein

According to the study, extracellular domains 4–6 of the SCARF2 protein bind to the preS1 region of the virus's large surface protein. Amino acids 69–108 were identified as the main binding region in preS1, while a mutation at position 90 weakened the interaction and reduced the virus's infectivity.

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Cell imaging showed that, after entry, viral particles are found in endosomes containing SCARF2, move to the perinuclear region, and accumulate near nuclear pores. In the absence of SCARF2, this accumulation was disrupted. Lowering the protein level also limited the release of the nucleocapsid from endosomes, the delivery of viral DNA to the nucleus, and the formation of covalently closed circular DNA—a template for viral replication and the synthesis of its antigens.

A potential target for future medicines

The authors consider SCARF2 a potential target for preventing new hepatitis B virus infections of cells. In particular, future approaches may aim to block the interaction of SCARF2 with the preS1 region or to temporarily suppress the function of this protein in the liver.

At the same time, this approach requires a safety assessment: SCARF2 is important for organismal development, and mutations in both of its copies are associated with Van den Ende-Gupta syndrome. According to the data cited in the article, hepatitis B virus infection affects around 257.5 million people worldwide and can cause cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

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