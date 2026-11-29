Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have found that the aryl hydrocarbon receptor, AHR, suppresses the repair of damaged nerve fibers — axons. Genetic removal of this protein from neurons or suppression of its activity with drugs enhanced nerve fiber regeneration in experiments.

As ScienceDaily reports, in mice with spinal cord or peripheral nerve injuries, suppressing AHR also improved the recovery of movement and sensation. The results were published in the journal Nature.

Balance between protection and repair

After an injury, AHR activates protective mechanisms in neurons that support proteostasis — a process that helps proteins maintain their proper structure and functions and prevents the accumulation of damaged proteins. This enables nerve cells to withstand stress after damage, but at the same time limits the production of new proteins needed to repair axons.

The study leader, Professor of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Hongyan Zou, explained that AHR acts as a kind of brake: it shifts neurons' priority toward coping with stress rather than rebuilding damaged connections.

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A protein required for regeneration

The scientists also found that the regenerative response depends on the HIF-1α protein. It is known primarily for its role in cellular adaptation to low oxygen levels and regulates genes associated with metabolism, cellular adaptation, and tissue repair.

AHR was initially described as a receptor that responds to foreign chemical substances, including toxins and environmental pollutants. The new study indicates that it also influences a neuron's choice between a protective state and a state conducive to regeneration.

The research team plans to study AHR-blocking drugs and gene therapy approaches that would selectively reduce the protein's activity in neurons. The authors emphasize that further research into efficacy, dosage, and effects on other cells is needed before this approach can be used in patients with neurological injuries.

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