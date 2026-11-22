An international group of scientists has identified a previously undescribed genetically linked retinal disease that gradually narrows the peripheral visual field and makes it difficult to see at dusk and in the dark. Central vision in people with this condition may remain good for a significant part of their lives, ScienceDaily reports.

EFEMP1 gene variant

Researchers linked the condition to the p.Arg140Trp variant in the EFEMP1 gene. The disease does not yet have an official name, but scientists call it EFEMP1-associated late-onset retinal degeneration. According to their data, this genetic variant causes excessive accumulation of material between cells in the eye.

The study, published in JAMA Ophthalmology, included three unrelated families from different countries carrying p.Arg140Trp. Their symptoms were compared with manifestations in another family that had the p.Arg345Trp variant of the same gene. The latter is already associated with a disease that primarily affects the macula and central vision.

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Early functional marker

The new form of the disease begins in the peripheral areas of the retina. Symptoms may become particularly noticeable in the evening or at night, when vision relies more heavily on rods — light-sensitive retinal cells that help people see in low light.

Scientists found that, in affected people, rods recover too slowly after the transition from bright light to darkness. This functional abnormality can be detected even when the retina still appears structurally intact. According to the researchers, this may become an early marker of the disease before photoreceptor loss.

The prevalence of the p.Arg140Trp variant is still unknown: researchers suggest that it occurs infrequently, but larger studies are needed to estimate the number of carriers. They also note that studying rare inherited eye diseases may help explain the mechanisms of age-related retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration.

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