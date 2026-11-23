Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom found that differences in a number of cardiovascular risk factors may be noticeable three decades before a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event. This is reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in JAMA Network Open.

Data from more than 100,000 participants

Scientists analyzed information on more than 100,000 people collected in four population studies in the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom between 1985 and 2019. They studied changes in blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index, kidney function, physical activity, and blood indicators among people who later experienced a cardiovascular event and among participants without such events.

Systolic blood pressure in people who later developed cardiovascular disease was already higher 30 years before the event, by about 4 mm Hg. Closer to the event, the difference increased to 7 mm Hg. In younger women, blood pressure readings were lower than in men of the same age, but this trend reversed at around the age of 65.

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Differences by age and biomarkers

People who experienced a cardiovascular event at a younger age were more likely to have diabetes and a higher body mass index decades before it occurred. The researchers also recorded early differences in blood biomarkers. In particular, changes in the level of the NT-proBNP protein, which is used to monitor heart failure, were noticeable 10 years before the event.

The authors noted that tracking changes in traditional and non-traditional risk factors may help assess the likelihood of severe cardiovascular events more accurately. The study did not analyze possible differences in risk-factor and biomarker trajectories among ethnic groups.

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