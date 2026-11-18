Researchers from Utrecht, Leiden and Munich have found that one of the necessary conditions for superconductivity—the formation of electron pairs—can persist at room temperature. The results of the study, published in the journal Science, open a new direction in the search for materials capable of conducting electricity without electrical resistance, ScienceDaily reports.

Pairs without superconductivity

For superconductivity, electrons must join into so-called Cooper pairs and move in a coordinated manner while remaining in a shared quantum state. This collective coordination, known as phase coherence, allows current to pass through a material without resistance.

In conventional superconductors, pair formation and their coordinated behavior occur at the same temperature. In high-temperature superconductors, however, electrons can form pairs at temperatures significantly higher than the temperature at which the material becomes superconducting. Scientists found that these pairs can remain stable even at room temperature.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A key obstacle

The authors of the study suggest that the main limitation for superconductivity at higher temperatures may not be the formation of electron pairs, but the ability of these pairs to coordinate their quantum behavior. Without phase coherence, the pairs exist, but the material does not exhibit superconducting properties.

The study became possible thanks to equipment developed by the team to separate the current flowing through individual electrons from the current carried by electron pairs. This made it possible to separately track the moment when pairs form and their behavior in the material.

The work does not mean that room-temperature superconductivity has already been achieved. At the same time, it indicates that electron pairs can persist without extreme cooling. One of the study's leaders, Ingmar Swart, plans to further investigate the mechanisms of phase coherence.

Read us on