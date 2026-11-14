Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Columbia University have discovered a previously unknown map of areas associated with different body parts in the secondary motor cortex of mouse brains. The team used high-speed optical brain imaging for this purpose. The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, were reported by News-Medical.

Activity at rest

The researchers initially studied the main brain areas that control movement. During periods of rest, they recorded strong fluctuations in activity in sensory areas. The activity of each such area was synchronized with a small region of the secondary motor cortex, also known as M2.

When the scientists compared these M2 regions, they formed a map of body parts. Further investigation of neuronal activity in these subregions confirmed that their activation depended on which body part the animal was using.

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Response to different movements

A comparison of activity patterns during different movements showed that the secondary motor cortex is activated more strongly during complex coordinated actions involving several body parts. During simple movements, its involvement was short-lived, while during more complex ones, it was longer-lasting.

Elizabeth Hillman, head of the Department of Imaging Sciences at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, noted that continuous observation of activity across the entire brain made it possible to identify connections between several areas that previous approaches might not have revealed. According to her, the method makes it possible to see how the brain controls movement in real time and potentially study disruptions to this system in neurological diseases or brain injuries.

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