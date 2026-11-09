Researchers have found that the Miro1 protein may be involved in the development of insulin resistance, a key feature of type 2 diabetes. Higher levels of this protein were found in the skeletal muscles of people with the disease. ScienceDaily reports on the findings of the study published in Nature Communications.

A protein on the mitochondrial membrane

Miro1, or Mitochondrial Rho GTPase1, is located on the outer membrane of mitochondria, cellular structures that produce energy. Scientists studied it in laboratory cells, preclinical models, and with the participation of people with type 2 diabetes. The results showed that the accumulation of Miro1 impaired the muscles’ response to insulin.

In preclinical models, removing this protein restored the muscle tissue’s response to insulin. According to the authors, this indicates Miro1’s direct contribution to impaired insulin sensitivity.

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Effects of aerobic exercise

Separately, the team conducted a randomized controlled trial involving people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Participants who performed aerobic exercise were compared with a group receiving standard medical care.

In the physical activity group, Miro1 levels in muscles decreased. These changes were accompanied by improved insulin sensitivity and the muscles’ ability to produce energy. The authors suggest that reducing the amount of this protein may be one mechanism through which physical activity improves the body’s response to insulin.

Prospects for treatment

The study’s senior author, John P. Kirwan, noted that the research identifies Miro1 as a potential therapeutic target. At the same time, the safety and effectiveness of directly targeting this protein to treat people with type 2 diabetes still need to be established. Restoration of the insulin response has so far been demonstrated only in preclinical models, while in people researchers recorded reduced Miro1 levels after exercise along with improved insulin sensitivity.

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