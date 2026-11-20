Researchers led by specialists from Griffith University have proposed a hypothesis according to which allergic diseases may begin with disrupted energy function in epithelial cells that form barrier surfaces in the skin, intestines, nose, lungs and esophagus. News-Medical reports.

The authors analyzed data from 116 case-control cohorts involving 3,776 patients. In their view, mitochondria — cellular structures that provide energy production — may be unable to cope with the energy load and stress of the modern environment. In that case, according to the scientists’ hypothesis, barrier cells send alarm signals too easily, while immune phenomena recognized as allergies arise later.

Data on eosinophilic esophagitis

The researchers recorded the most convincing data in eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic disease of the esophagus. All 13 independent patient cohorts showed reduced activity of a cellular program that removes damaged mitochondria.

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In eczema, changes in the skin barrier and antioxidant defense were found even in areas of skin not affected by inflammation. At the same time, this signal was not universal: it was not recorded in established asthma and nasal polyps, and in hay fever it was only partially present.

The hypothesis requires verification

The authors suggest that various factors of the modern environment may affect a common target — the energy capacity of barrier cells. The study names processed foods, pollution, microplastics, detergents, a lack of dietary fiber and early use of antibiotics among them.

The study’s lead author, clinical immunologist Peter Smith, emphasized that this is not an established mechanism or a new treatment method, but a hypothesis that needs to be tested. As the next step, the researchers named direct measurement of the condition of such cells in infants before allergies develop. The article “The origins of allergy: An outside-in, bioenergetic hypothesis” was published in the journal Allergy.

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