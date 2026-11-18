Researchers at the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University analyzed how different cell types respond to alcohol, nicotine and caffeine depending on people’s genetic differences. The team profiled more than 1.4 million cells to create a more detailed picture of interactions between genes and environmental factors, News-Medical reports.

Cells with different genetic backgrounds

For the study, the scientists used samples from adult donors from the International HapMap Project. The cells were reprogrammed so they could develop into different cell types and were then grown in three-dimensional cultures that reproduce early stages of development. After treatment with alcohol, nicotine or caffeine, the researchers used single-cell technologies that made it possible to identify each cell’s type, its donor and its response to exposure to the substances.

Scientists searched for genetic variants associated with gene expression levels — the amount of RNA produced by a cell. Such DNA regions are called eQTLs. Some of them are associated with baseline differences in gene activity among people, while others alter this relationship only after a specific exposure. The researchers called the latter response eQTLs.

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Link to disease-risk regions

According to the study, baseline eQTLs are more often located near the start of a gene, while response eQTLs are found in enhancer regions that regulate gene activity. At the same time, response eQTLs overlap significantly more often with genetic variants previously linked to disease risk.

In particular, the team identified an eQTL that, following alcohol exposure, affects the LNX2 gene in cells lining the intestine. This region lies in an enhancer and coincides with a genetic risk signal for inflammatory bowel disease. The authors emphasized that the result does not mean alcohol consumption causes this disease, but demonstrates that effects depend on the combination of genetic background, cell type and specific exposure.

Basis for individual predictions

The researchers believe such data may in the future help more accurately predict an individual person’s response to environmental factors and treatment. The study was published in the journal Cell Genomics.

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