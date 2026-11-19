After the powerful geomagnetic storm of May 11, 2024, four separate electron radiation belts briefly formed around Earth. This configuration was detected for the first time, ScienceAlert reports. The storm, known as the Mother’s Day event, is described as the strongest in 20 years.

How the belt structure changed

Earth is usually surrounded by two Van Allen belts — toroidal zones of charged particles trapped by the planet’s magnetic field. High-energy protons predominate in the inner belt, while high-energy electrons prevail in the outer belt. They were discovered in 1958 using data from the first US satellite, Explorer 1, and named after physicist James Van Allen.

After the storm, the influx of electrons into near-Earth space was substantial; however, the four belts did not arise directly because of their accumulation. Electromagnetic interactions locally removed electrons from the belts and created temporary gaps between them. Over several days and weeks after the storm, a three-belt structure formed first, followed by a four-belt structure by June 2024.

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Satellite observations

The phenomenon was studied using the Energetic Particle Telescope aboard the European Space Agency’s PROBA-V satellite. The spacecraft travels in a sun-synchronous polar orbit at an altitude of 820 kilometers above Earth. By August 2024, the radiation belts had returned to their usual two-belt structure.

Researchers link the appearance of multiple belts to coronal mass ejections, which disturb Earth’s space environment and alter particle flows in the radiation belts. Electrons can interact with electromagnetic waves, scatter into the atmosphere, and gradually move inward or outward in Earth’s magnetic field. A similar three-belt system was already observed in 2012, as well as repeatedly after significant geomagnetic storms in 2024–2026.

High-energy electrons and protons pose a danger to spacecraft electronics, solar panels, and astronauts. The study’s results were published in the journal npj Space Exploration.

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