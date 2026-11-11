Researchers from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University in Pune, India, have proposed a hypothesis that variations in short repetitive DNA segments — CAG repeats — may account for part of the still unexplained hereditary component of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. News-Medical reports, citing a peer-reviewed Perspective article in the journal Genomic Psychiatry.

The authors, led by Mahabaleshwar V. Hegde, note that twin studies estimate the heritability of these disorders at 81%, while common genetic variants identified by large-scale genomic studies explain about a quarter of the risk. The scientists suggest that genome-wide association studies have largely overlooked repetitive DNA sequences.

45 candidate genes

CAG is a trinucleotide sequence that encodes the amino acid glutamine. A substantial increase in the number of such repeats in individual genes is associated with Huntington's disease and certain spinocerebellar ataxias. According to the authors, psychotic symptoms of a schizophrenic or bipolar type occur more often in these diseases than in the general population.

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The team identified 45 candidate genes with CAG repeats: ten of them are associated with classical neurodegenerative diseases caused by repeat expansion, another three have repeats outside coding regions, and 32 are characterized by moderately expandable polymorphic repeats. The authors suggest that the cumulative effect of moderate changes in many such genes may be linked to psychosis without neuronal death.

A model involving astrocytes

The proposed mechanism concerns astrocytes — cells that supply neurons with glutamine needed to produce glutamate and GABA. According to the authors' model, proteins with enlarged glutamine regions may increase astrocytes' demand for this amino acid. This could potentially reduce the availability of glutamine for neurons and affect levels of glutamate, GABA and glutathione.

As an indirect argument, the researchers cite a meta-analysis of 28 studies involving 647 patients and 608 control-group participants. Based on magnetic resonance spectroscopy, it indicated higher glutamine levels and lower glutamate levels in the medial frontal region of the brains of people with schizophrenia. At the same time, the authors emphasize that their model requires verification: there is currently insufficient data on CAG repeat lengths in populations of people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. To test it, they propose using repeat genome analysis methods and single-cell transcriptomics.

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