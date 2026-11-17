An international group of scientists has defined the limits for the safe functioning of Earth's cryosphere — all of the planet's frozen components — and concluded that humanity has already exceeded these limits according to several indicators. ScienceAlert reports, citing a study published in the journal Science.

Four cryosphere indicators

The researchers assessed the safe state of the cryosphere using four parameters, based on climate data from the Holocene — the relatively stable period of the past 11,700 years. The cryosphere includes sea and lake ice, snow cover, and frozen soils.

According to the authors' calculations, at least 27.48 million gigatons of ice must remain on land to maintain a safe space. The average annual sea ice area must be at least 19.8 million square kilometers, soil temperature in permafrost areas must not exceed minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, and snow cover must extend across at least 38.8 million square kilometers of land.

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Indicators are already below the limits

In 2018, the volume of land ice on the planet was estimated at approximately 27.63 million gigatons — only slightly above the established limit. At the same time, scientists estimate that more than 0.64 million gigatons of ice will be lost due to emissions that have already occurred, meaning that this threshold will be crossed.

The average annual sea ice area in 2024 was 16.5 million square kilometers, below the defined benchmark. According to climate modeling, soil temperature in the permafrost zone in 2000–2014 ranged from minus 6 to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius — meaning it was higher than the safe limit. The average snow cover area in 2024 was 35.9 million square kilometers, also falling short of the established indicator.

The study's authors link cryosphere degradation to the burning of fossil fuels, the intensification of agriculture, and large-scale changes in land use. They called for an urgent halt to and reduction of greenhouse gas and black carbon emissions, as well as a reduction in local human impact, including infrastructure expansion in cryosphere regions.

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