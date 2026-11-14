At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, the authors of a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on exceeding the 1.5°C global warming threshold defended the document's scientific credibility. This came after Saudi Arabia and other large developing countries questioned the report's scientific basis and sought to prevent references to it in the summit's main political decision, Climate Home News reports.

The Limiting Overshoot report, released by UNEP in September, examines ways to minimise the almost inevitable overshoot of the Paris Agreement temperature limit, its consequences for people and ecosystems, and opportunities to lower temperatures in the future. The EU, the United Kingdom, the group of least developed countries and small island states are seeking to make responding to the 1.5°C overshoot one of COP31's priorities.

Dispute over scientific review

According to the publication's sources, during closed consultations the Arab Group led by Saudi Arabia said that the report had not undergone peer review. At the same time, the Like-Minded Developing Countries bloc, which includes India and China, called for no references in the final decision to reports prepared outside the UN climate process.

Debra Roberts, who was part of the report's main coordinating group and previously co-chaired Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said the authors followed the standard procedure of globally assessing available scientific research. According to her, the difference from IPCC procedures was that governments did not review the results of the work.

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44 authors and 44 reviewers

Forty-four experts from different countries worked on the report over the course of a year, and their work was reviewed by another 44 reviewers. Roberts noted that the document underwent internal review by the authors, external peer review and UNEP assessment.

The authors also disputed that the document's classification as so-called grey literature — materials published outside traditional academic journals — means lower quality. They recalled that UNEP's Emissions Gap and Adaptation Gap reports, as well as International Energy Agency materials, are regularly used in IPCC assessments and are sometimes mentioned in climate conference decisions.

The dispute is taking place amid long-standing disagreements within the IPCC over the timetable for the next assessment cycle. Most governments seek to complete key reports before the next Global Stocktake of climate action in November 2028. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, India and the aggressor state Russia oppose this pace, considering it too compressed for the participation of scientists and governments from developing countries. The IPCC is due to return to the issue during an online meeting in early December.

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