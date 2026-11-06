Researchers from the University of Gothenburg and the University of Copenhagen, in a review published in the journal Science, called for clinical trials on the effects of obesity medications on memory and other cognitive abilities. This includes semaglutide and tirzepatide, which are already used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, News-Medical reports.

Human data remain inconclusive

The review’s authors noted that animal studies indicate a possible effect of GLP-1 drugs on memory and learning. At the same time, the results of studies involving people remain inconclusive.

An analysis of patients’ medical records linked treatment with GLP-1 drugs to a lower risk of dementia among people with type 2 diabetes. However, such observations do not make it possible to establish that the medications themselves caused this difference.

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In Novo Nordisk’s EVOKE and EVOKE+ clinical trials, semaglutide did not slow disease progression in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, despite changes in a number of biological markers of the disease.

Who future studies may concern

According to the scientists, the potential protective effect on the brain still needs to be tested in other patient groups. People with obesity or type 2 diabetes may have difficulties with concentration, planning, and information-processing speed. Such impairments are often associated with metabolic and vascular health.

The researchers want to determine whether the possible effects of the medications on the brain are explained by improved metabolism, a direct effect on the brain, or a combination of both mechanisms. They also stressed the need to monitor elderly and frail patients: rapid weight loss and loss of muscle mass may worsen physical function and reduce the potential benefits of treatment.

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