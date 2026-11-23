Researchers, including specialists from the Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute, have proposed a way to track molecular changes in the heart using blood samples. The method involves isolating and studying cardiovesicles — extracellular vesicles originating from heart muscle cells. The results of the study were published in the journal Cell, News-Medical reports.

How the method works

Extracellular vesicles are membrane particles released by cells. They carry molecular contents, including proteins, metabolites and RNA associated with gene activity. The authors focused on vesicles released by cardiomyocytes — the muscle cells of the heart.

To isolate these particles from blood, the team identified two surface markers of heart cells — POPDC2 and CHRNE. The scientists then used antibodies to these markers to extract cardiovesicles from blood samples.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What patient samples showed

When analyzing cardiovesicles from patients with heart failure or those who had suffered a heart attack, the researchers identified RNA transcripts that reflected known molecular patterns associated with these conditions. Analysis of cardiovesicles during and after surgeries involving cardiopulmonary bypass also showed signs of a dynamic real-time stress response in cardiomyocytes.

In cases where the team had access to heart biopsy material from patients with various cardiac pathologies, cardiovesicle RNA reflected these differences. The authors noted that prospective studies should determine whether such RNA can be used to assess treatment response, distinguish subtypes of cardiovascular disease and predict disease progression.

Read us on