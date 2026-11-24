Two geochemists from Chengdu University of Technology have proposed revising the timeline of oxygen accumulation on Earth. Their analysis suggests that the atmosphere underwent three major phases of rising oxygen levels, while the deep ocean responded to these changes with a delay that may have lasted hundreds of millions of years, ScienceDaily reports.

Sulfates as evidence of atmospheric composition

The researchers published their findings in the journal The Innovation. Rather than relying primarily on chemical traces in marine sediments, they focused on sulfates. Their isotopic composition can preserve a signal of atmospheric reactions involving oxygen, ozone and carbon dioxide.

Such reactions produce an unusual depletion of oxygen-17. During the weathering of sulfide minerals, this chemical signal is transferred into sulfates, which can later be preserved in sedimentary rocks. According to the proposed reconstruction, the first significant rise in atmospheric oxygen occurred 2.4–2.1 billion years ago during the Great Oxidation Event. Its level increased from less than one millionth of the modern concentration to 0.1–10% of today’s level. Two further major increases, according to the authors’ estimate, occurred about 1.3–1 billion years ago and 440–410 million years ago.

Oceans did not always mirror atmospheric changes

The authors believe that the Neoproterozoic and Paleozoic oxygenation events, traditionally dated to 800–500 and 420–360 million years ago respectively, may primarily reflect later changes in the oceans. Under this interpretation, the oceans responded about 200 million years and 30 million years after the respective atmospheric shifts.

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During the mid-Proterozoic, atmospheric oxygen levels, according to models based on isotopic data, were only about 0.1–1% of the modern level. The absence of charcoal in older rocks is also consistent with low concentrations: its formation requires roughly three-quarters of the modern atmospheric oxygen level. Charcoal first appears in the geological record about 420 million years ago.

Local areas of oxygen-rich water may have existed in the oceans as early as 3 billion years ago thanks to photosynthesizing microorganisms. Over time, oxygen entering from the atmosphere became an increasingly important source for seawater. At the same time, the researchers note that over periods of around a million years, oxygen levels in the ocean and atmosphere could change in opposite directions because oxygen in water reacted with organic carbon and sulfides.

Oxygen oases and the evolution of life

Under the proposed framework, the deep ocean did not become fully oxygenated until about 410 million years ago. The authors acknowledge that the isotopic record does not reflect every change and that it is difficult to determine absolute atmospheric oxygen concentrations after the 1-billion-year mark.

The study also offers a different view of the connection between oxygen and the evolution of complex organisms. The authors note that oxygen was not the only driver behind the emergence of complex life, but after the third major atmospheric increase, higher levels may have supported the development of larger animals, more active predators and organisms capable of colonizing deeper marine environments.

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