Neurologist David T. Jones of Mayo Clinic and his colleague Michael Breakspear of the University of Newcastle in Australia have proposed a theoretical model for the formation of memories and experiences in the brain. The work was published in the journal Brain. As News-Medical reports, the authors used the concept of latent diffusion, known from generative artificial intelligence models, to describe the functioning of the limbic system.

Four stages of information processing

The proposed approach was named stochastic latent oscillatory diffusion, or SLOD. It describes four key processes: information compression, diffusion, conditioning and decompression.

In generative AI, latent diffusion transforms complex data, including an image or a text prompt, into a compressed representation of their core characteristics. The model processes this information in a hidden space and later converts it into an output. The researchers suggest that a similar principle may explain information processing in the brain's internal structures.

According to the SLOD model, the process begins in the cerebral cortex, which processes sensory, cognitive and internal stimuli. The stimuli are then compressed and pass through the entorhinal cortex to the hippocampus. There, they undergo diffusion and denoising, while their basic representations are conditioned until the brain needs to recall or reconstruct them — for example, for a memory or an imagined memory.

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The hippocampus as a flexible system

The model's authors believe that the hippocampus does not store memories like documents in a filing cabinet. Instead, it may learn the deeper characteristics of the world and combine them to create new representations that go beyond direct experience.

The idea emerged, in particular, during Jones's work with patients with limbic-predominant amnestic neurodegenerative syndrome, or LANS. People with this syndrome often show accumulations of the TDP-43 protein. At the same time, Jones observed cases in which this protein was absent or occurred together with other protein abnormalities. This led him to suggest that protein accumulations may indicate the location of a disruption in the limbic system, but do not necessarily fully explain the problem.

Potential significance for dementia research

The SLOD model also proposes a different approach to classifying neurodegenerative dementias — by impairments in one of the four information-processing processes rather than only by cellular changes or protein abnormalities. Jones suggested that the brain's inability to compress stimuli may be a sign of Alzheimer's disease. At the same time, the authors stress that SLOD remains a theoretical model.

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