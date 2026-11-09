In the Paja Formation near Villa de Leyva in central Colombia, researchers studied a fossil marine ecosystem from the Early Cretaceous, where ancient animal groups approaching extinction coexisted with new lineages that would later spread, ScienceDaily reports.

The ancient ecosystem of Paja

Paleontologists from McGill University and the Center for Paleontological Research studied fossils from the Paja Formation. They found a combination of lineages preserved from the Jurassic period and new groups from the Cretaceous period.

The Paja biota included large marine reptiles, including long-necked plesiosaurs and relatives of marine crocodiles, as well as turtles, sharks, crustaceans and other animals. Most of the fossils collected in the formation are kept at the Center for Paleontological Research.

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Conditions for diversity

In previous work, scientists reconstructed food relationships in this ecosystem and identified a complex food web with a large number of apex predators. The researchers suggest that a warm greenhouse climate, elevated sea levels and nutrient-rich coastal waters may have contributed to the high diversity.

They also cite the formation of ocean connections between the eastern Pacific and the early Atlantic through the territory of present-day Colombia as another factor. The authors note that new fossil discoveries, more precise dating of fossils and comparisons with geological formations in other regions are needed to determine how widespread such a scenario was in Earth’s history.

The study by Dirley Cortés and Hans Larsson was published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

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