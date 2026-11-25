Researchers led by UT Southwestern Medical Center found that phenolic glycolipid (PGL), produced by certain strains of tuberculosis bacteria, activates sensory nerves and triggers coughing. The findings were published in Nature Microbiology, News-Medical reports.

Persistent coughing is a characteristic symptom of pulmonary tuberculosis and an important factor in transmission: when coughing, people with the pulmonary form of the disease release bacteria into the air, where they can be inhaled by others.

How PGL affects nerve cells

PGL is produced by certain strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, including HN878, which is associated with high virulence and transmissibility. The scientists tested the molecule's effects on sensory nerve cells isolated from mice and human donors. PGL activated cells from both species and also altered the electrical state of human nerve cells, making them more sensitive to stimulation.

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Researcher Michael Shiloh explained that increased excitability of sensory nerves may make even harmless irritants in the airways more likely to trigger coughing. Combining PGL with sulfolipid-1, another tuberculosis bacterial molecule that the team had studied previously, caused stronger activation of nerve cells than either substance alone. In preclinical models, aerosolized PGL was also sufficient to induce coughing.

A potential treatment target

The researchers found evidence that PGL stimulates the release of ATP. This molecule not only supplies cells with energy but can also act as an external signal. ATP activates P2X3 receptors on sensory nerves that are involved in generating cough signals.

When nerve cells were treated with gefapixant, a drug that blocks P2X3 receptors, their response to PGL decreased significantly. Gefapixant is approved in the European Union for adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. According to the authors, the result provides grounds to test drugs of this type for relieving tuberculosis-related cough alongside antibiotics.

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