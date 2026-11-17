Researchers at The Jackson Laboratory, while studying the hearts of young and old mice, found that signs of aging-related inflammation and fibrosis were most pronounced near the aortic valves and the aortic root. Previous studies of heart aging had focused mainly on the heart muscle, particularly the left ventricle, ScienceDaily reports.

Inflammation is concentrated outside the muscle

The results of the study, published in the journal Aging Cell, showed that age-related changes are unevenly distributed in the heart. The scientists analyzed thousands of individual cells and determined their location within the organ. The strongest signals of inflammation and scarring were found around the valves and the aortic root.

In older mice, macrophages — immune cells that regulate inflammatory responses — more actively expressed genes associated with inflammation and tissue remodeling. Fibroblasts, which produce and maintain connective tissue, more often showed molecular signs of fibrosis. The researchers believe that changes in the interaction of these cells may affect the condition of the adjacent heart muscle.

Markers of aging were also found in young mice

The team also found that some molecular markers usually associated with cellular aging were already present in young mouse hearts. According to the authors, such markers alone cannot reliably confirm a cell's transition into a state of senescence: their significance may depend on the location and condition of the surrounding tissue.

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Among the genes whose activity increased with age in the same areas, the researchers named Ccl8, associated with the transmission of inflammatory signals, and Cdkn1a, also known as p21. The latter is often used as an indicator of cellular aging.

Differences between males and females

Molecular changes in the hearts of male and female mice also differed. In males, age-related changes in fibroblasts were more closely associated with fibrosis processes, while in females they were linked to pathways of heart development and protein production. At the same time, the study does not establish differences in heart function or disease risk.

The authors compared the results with previously published data on human hearts and identified several processes common to both species, including mechanisms of response to cellular stress. The study does not propose a new treatment, but may help guide further research into age-related changes in the heart and interactions between immune cells and fibroblasts.

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