In Chicago, United States, results of a randomized controlled trial were presented that found no improvement in survival after sudden cardiac arrest despite training 911 dispatchers, emergency service workers and potential bystanders to provide assistance. The results were discussed at a scientific session of the American Heart Association and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine, STAT News reports.

Trial result

Previous observational studies indicated that broader and more comprehensive community training could be beneficial. It includes training for 911 dispatchers, emergency response services and people who may witness sudden cardiac arrest. However, the new trial did not confirm that this approach already increases survival rates. At the same time, researchers do not rule out that more time may be needed for a possible effect to emerge.

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Why speed of assistance is critical

According to the publication, in 2026, out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest in the United States may occur in approximately 350,000 people. This is not the same as a heart attack, and only about one in ten people survive. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation can save lives and preserve brain function, but bystanders or emergency services must begin acting immediately. The chances of survival decrease by 10% for every minute without cardiopulmonary resuscitation. As a possible benchmark, the researchers mentioned Denmark, where CPR training requirements are in place.

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