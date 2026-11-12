Naver signs $1.5 billion AI computing contract — Korea Herald

In South Korea, technology company Naver has signed a contract with an unnamed client from the United States to provide artificial intelligence computing services worth approximately 2 trillion won, or $1.5 billion. The agreement involves the use of around 20 megawatts of computing capacity over four to five years, Korea Herald reports.

Expansion of AI infrastructure

Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon said the U.S. company became the first client of the AI factory project. The company is developing the project together with Brookfield and Nvidia: the launch of 55 megawatts of capacity is planned for the first half of 2027, when Naver expects to begin generating revenue. By 2028, capacity is planned to increase to 200 megawatts.

CFO Kim Hee-chul said Naver is in talks with more than ten potential customers outside Asia, including major AI model developers, regarding the remaining 180 megawatts. Choi Soo-yeon also noted that a shortage of liquid-cooled data centers capable of supporting Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin chips could strengthen the company's position.

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Investments in logistics

At the same time, Naver plans to establish a logistics subsidiary and expand its network of leased fulfillment centers. The company intends to leave warehouse and delivery operations to partners, while using purchase data to forecast demand and optimize inventory placement. By 2030, these investments could reach nearly 1 trillion won, although the financing structure is expected to limit the impact on cash flows and profit.

In the third quarter, Naver's revenue reached a record 3.47 trillion won, up 10.7% from a year earlier. At the same time, operating profit fell 20.9% to 451.3 billion won due to increased spending on AI infrastructure, content, and offline data.

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