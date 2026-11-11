Polish President Karol Nawrocki, during National Independence Day celebrations at Piłsudski Square in Warsaw, called for joint efforts to rebuild the Constitutional Tribunal, Polsat News reports.

Call concerning the tribunal

Nawrocki said that the Polish people deserve a free Constitutional Tribunal — free from police cordons and politicians. He expressed confidence that in the coming years, months or weeks, the institution can be restored to health and returned to free citizens.

The president added that the tribunal should serve the state and the constitution, rather than successive parliamentary majorities and political parties. He appealed to prime ministers and speakers to work together on its reconstruction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on finances

During his speech, Nawrocki also thanked the Polish Armed Forces, representatives of the services and employees of the National Tax Administration. He noted that his wife, the first lady, had previously worked in this structure.

Separately, the president addressed Finance Minister Andrzej Domański. Nawrocki linked what he considers unsuccessful decisions and the poor situation in Poland’s public finances to his work, while stressing that this does not concern the work of employees and officials of the tax administration.

Read us on