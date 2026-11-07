The NBA is expanding its year-round presence in Mexico through youth programs, coach training, localized digital content and fan events. At the same time, the emergence of a Mexican franchise is not among the league's immediate plans, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Raul Zarraga, the NBA's head of operations in Latin America and Canada, named Mexico one of the league's top priorities because of basketball's growing popularity. According to him, the country has around 30 million NBA fans — more than twice as many as 12–14 years ago.

Audience and games

According to the league, 21.6 million unique fans in Mexico watched live NBA game broadcasts through streaming platforms last season. More than 8 million users follow Mexico-focused NBA social media accounts, while digital content generates around 200 million engagements per year.

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers are set to play a regular-season game at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. It will be the 35th NBA game held in Mexico since 1992 — more than in any other country outside the United States and Canada.

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The league aims not to limit itself to annual games in the capital. Its initiatives include youth training sessions, programs for coaches, the interactive NBA House fan event and the development of local content. The Mexico City Capitanes are also a permanent NBA presence in the country — the first NBA G League team based outside the United States and Canada.

Question of a future franchise

Interest in basketball in the country has also grown after Memphis rookie Karim Lopez became the first Mexico-born player selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Zarraga noted that Jr. NBA programs, coaching initiatives and the Capitanes could help players develop and aspire to reach the NBA.

At the same time, the NBA Board of Governors in March authorized a formal study into the possibility of expanding the league to Las Vegas and Seattle. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league hopes to decide by the end of 2026 whether to add one or two teams. According to Zarraga, Mexico has the infrastructure, audience, business activity and momentum for a franchise, but is not part of this immediate process.

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