The US National Basketball Association plans to raise at least €10 billion for the construction of new and modernization of existing basketball arenas and adjacent entertainment districts in Europe. The initiative is linked to the NBA’s preparations to launch a new European league jointly with the International Basketball Federation in 2027, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investors and a separate programme

Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, Arctos, which is owned by KKR, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak are expected to join the programme. The NBA stressed that this project is separate from the process of selecting investors who will be able to own teams in the future European competition.

The programme’s goal is to provide potential clubs and ownership groups with access to long-term capital, as well as to use the NBA’s experience in creating modern sports facilities. The league is in talks with potential club owners and partners regarding a continental tournament that will operate alongside FIBA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arenas as year-round venues

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that modern arenas and related development projects could strengthen clubs’ businesses and improve the spectator experience. According to the NBA, many major European cities lack indoor arenas with the capacity, guest infrastructure and media infrastructure customary for North American professional sports.

Depending on local conditions, projects may include not only arenas but also housing, offices, restaurants, shops and public spaces. The venues are planned to be used year-round for basketball, concerts and other events. The NBA expects total capital commitments to eventually exceed €10 billion as new investors join the initiative.

A study by The Sports Consultancy, cited by the NBA, estimates the new league’s potential gross contribution to Europe’s economy at more than €24 billion over its first decade. It also forecasts nearly 15,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually and around 70 million spectators.

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