Hackers this week breached a US Department of Agriculture system that the agency uses to send payments to farmers. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Reuters, citing NBC News, writes that two former department officials familiar with the situation disclosed the incident.

Notice to employees

According to the former officials, the US Department of Agriculture informed its employees about the incident on Thursday. The currently known scope of the breach is limited to a database used for payments to farmers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of access to other data

NBC News' sources warned that the compromised system could potentially provide access to more sensitive information. Among such data, they named information on food safety and research into diseases transmitted from animals.

It is currently unknown who is behind the cyberattack. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions about the incident to the Department of Agriculture. The agency did not provide an immediate comment in response to journalists' request.

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