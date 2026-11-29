US Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said that NBC will no longer air an advertisement criticizing US military aid to Israel. As UPI reports, the spot aired during a Thanksgiving special edition of Saturday Night Live, after which it was criticized by Jewish public organizations.

The Every Three Seconds spot

The 30-second Every Three Seconds spot, which aired on Wednesday, was funded by the pro-Palestinian organization Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project. The video juxtaposes footage of an American girl raising $400 for a bicycle with that of a Palestinian girl who lost her leg as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

A voice-over in the spot claims that the US government sends Israel $400 in taxpayer money every three seconds. Carr wrote on social media platform X that NBC would pull the advertisement and would no longer air it. He added that the spot had been widely described as antisemitic, but did not specify whether the Federal Communications Commission had intervened in the network's decision.

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Campaign goal and reaction

The organization said the advertisement was intended to mobilize opposition to a possible new US-Israel military aid agreement. The current 10-year, $38 billion agreement expires in 2028. The organization cited reports by Israeli media that the Trump administration may conclude a new five-year agreement with a comparable or larger annual volume of aid.

IMEU Executive Director Margaret DeReus told Semafor that Americans should know what their money is being spent on. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned the airing of the spot on NBC, accusing the advertisement of demonizing Israel and misrepresenting data on the use of US taxpayer funds.

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