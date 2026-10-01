In Nigeria, the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) said that about 80% of its candidates in the 2027 elections were unable to pay for forms to express interest in nomination. The party issued these forms to them free of charge, Premium Times reports.

NDC explanation

NDC spokesperson Osa Director said the candidates were unable to purchase the forms because of the high level of poverty, hunger and hardship in the country. According to him, this also affected the party's financial capacity.

Director blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its economic policies for poverty and hunger. The spokesperson did not specify which NDC candidates received the forms free of charge.

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Reporting and campaign

According to the spokesperson, NDC National Treasurer John Odei is to disclose and present the party's financial report on Monday during the third meeting of the NDC National Executive Committee in Abuja.

At the same meeting, the party plans to present the National Campaign Council. It is to include structures for the presidential campaign, National Assembly elections, governorship elections and state legislature elections. Candidates are also to be presented with certificates for the respective positions. APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka did not respond to Premium Times' requests for comment on the NDC's accusations.

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