Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported the arrest in Lagos of a South African citizen whose luggage allegedly contained 36.65 kg of cocaine, according to the agency. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the arrest took place at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Cocaine in two suitcases

According to the NDLEA, the woman was arrested on October 7 in the departure hall as she was preparing to board a Qatar Airways flight to South Africa with a stopover in Doha. During a search of two suitcases, law enforcement officers allegedly found 30 bricks of cocaine with a total weight of 36.65 kg.

The agency stated that the drugs were wrapped in adhesive tape, divided into seven packages and concealed with dried pepper. According to the NDLEA, the detainee also named two people allegedly involved in the transportation: a person in the United States and a car dealer from Lagos.

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Arrest of a car dealer

The agency reported that on October 14 it arrested 46-year-old Uchenna Victor Umunnakwe, whom it described as a car dealer. According to the NDLEA, he met the woman at the airport and arranged her accommodation at the Santiago Hotel in Amuwo-Odofin and the Cynarisso Hotel near the airport before her planned departure. The publication notes that the man allegedly admitted these circumstances.

In a separate operation on October 21, 62-year-old Anetor Gloria Ubong, a real estate agent from Richmond, Texas, who holds Nigerian and U.S. passports, was arrested at Lagos airport. The NDLEA claims that 18 packages of cannabis known as Loud, weighing 9.45 kg, were found in one of her checked suitcases. According to the agency, the substance was hidden in a box wrapped in gift paper.

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