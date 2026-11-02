A series of dangerous thunderstorms on Monday blanketed communities in the southeast of the Australian state of Queensland with hail. In Maryborough, after the severe weather, large accumulations of hail covered a road, ABC News reports.

Downpours and hail in Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology issued several warnings for very dangerous and severe thunderstorms for an area stretching from districts north of Maryborough to northern New South Wales. In Cooroy, on the Sunshine Coast, more than 50 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in 30 minutes.

A Hervey Bay resident named Michael told ABC 612 radio that during the storm, his front lawn was covered with hail that resembled golf balls. According to him, he could not see the grass because of the hail, and the yard looked as though snow had fallen there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings for Tuesday

As of 21:00, a severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts further extreme weather for a large part of southeast Queensland on Tuesday. Forecasters warned that very dangerous thunderstorm cells could produce one or two brief tornadoes. Senior forecaster Angus Hines said the severe weather could cause significant damage, including from large hail, wind damage and flash flooding.

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