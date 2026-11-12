Storms in Italy block roads and flood buildings — ANSA English

Heavy rain and winds of up to 90 km/h have been battering western Italy for the second consecutive day. The regions of Liguria and Tuscany have been hit hardest: the storm has felled trees, caused landslides, flooding and road closures. According to the forecast, adverse weather conditions will continue until Saturday, ANSA English reports.

Damage to businesses

The branch of the Confcommercio trade association in La Spezia said that water and mud entered dozens of shops, craft workshops and warehouses. This caused significant damage to goods, furniture, equipment and engineering systems.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operations and school closures

Due to the bad weather, firefighters carried out hundreds of callouts. During the night, they notably rescued 60 workers who had been trapped in flooded buildings.

Schools in the Ligurian province of La Spezia will remain closed on Friday for the second consecutive day. The situation also remains critical in the Tuscan province of Massa-Carrara, the local prefecture said.

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