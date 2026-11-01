Bad weather disrupted air traffic in Nepal on Sunday: Bharatpur, Surkhet and Bhairahawa airports suspended operations, while two international flights bound for Kathmandu were diverted to India. Kathmandu Post reports.

Flights diverted to Kolkata and Lucknow

As of 09:00, the three airports remained closed due to adverse weather conditions along takeoff and landing routes. On Saturday evening, a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok that was due to arrive in Kathmandu at 23:25 was diverted to Kolkata. The aircraft had not returned to Nepal by Sunday morning.

An Air India flight from Delhi, scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu at 00:25, was diverted to Lucknow. The aircraft also had not returned to Nepal by morning. Meanwhile, Lukla Airport, which had not operated on Friday and Saturday due to bad weather, resumed operations on Sunday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Low cloud cover in Kathmandu

Weather conditions at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu also complicated takeoffs and landings. A Shree Airlines mountain sightseeing flight had to make a second approach, while two Buddha Air aircraft made unsuccessful landing approaches.

According to airport spokesperson Sanjay Kumar, visibility dropped from 4,000 to 3,000 metres, while the cloud base was at 500 feet. He noted that landings can become difficult when this indicator falls below 1,500 feet. Flights were operated under instrument flight rules, while international flights had to maintain intervals of 10 to 12 minutes.

On Sunday, 144 domestic aircraft movements and about 100 international flights were scheduled at Kathmandu airport.

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