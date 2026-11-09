In Dagestan, Russia — an aggressor state — 89 villages and towns were left without electricity due to bad weather. An accident in the local power grid occurred after two days of heavy rain, snowfall and gusty winds.

The outages were reported by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, according to Interfax. It is currently unknown how many people were affected by the power outage and in which districts of the republic the disruptions were most extensive.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restoration work

As The Moscow Times reports, repair crews were working to restore power supplies. The repairs were expected to be completed at around 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on Monday.

Infrastructure condition

Power outages and other disruptions to public utility systems occur frequently in Dagestan. In 2024, the republic's housing ministry estimated that about 70% of the region's municipal infrastructure was critically worn out. Dagestan is one of Russia's poorest regions.

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