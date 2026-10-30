Australian Capital Territory Coroner Lucinda Wilson found that inadequate supervision at the Alexander Maconochie Centre prison in Canberra, Australia, contributed to the death by suicide of 34-year-old Justin James Cordy. ABC News reported on the coroner's findings.

Cordy died on February 26, 2023 — two days after being detained by Australian Capital Territory police and five days after being released from prison. Before his detention, police had received information about his suicidal thoughts and concerns about his possible return to prison. Earlier, in 2020, he had already attempted to take his own life while in custody.

Cell checks

Cordy was transferred to the Alexander Maconochie Centre on February 25, 2023, following a hearing at the Australian Capital Territory court. The coroner concluded that he had access to the items he used to take his own life, and that proper monitoring could have identified his preparations and enabled intervention.

Surveillance footage shows that at 11:40 an officer looked into the cell through the door flap but did not open it. No other checks were recorded on video until 13:03, although a noon check was listed on the observation form. Wilson recommended changing cell inspection procedures, including requiring staff to enter the cell during a visual check. She also advised conducting and documenting random checks of storage and inventory systems for cleaning equipment.

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Concerns over police and court actions

The investigation also concerned Cordy's time in police custody after his detention on February 24. He was detained on suspicion of car theft and fleeing from police, during which law enforcement officers used a Taser. Information about his mental state was not passed on to the officers who carried out the detention, while paramedics and hospital staff were not informed about injuries he had inflicted on himself.

The coroner described certain aspects of care during his time in police custody as falling below proper standards and raising public safety concerns. At the same time, she found that these shortcomings did not contribute to Cordy's death. Wilson recommended providing police officers with written instructions and training on assessing detainees' physical and mental condition, transferring information, and ensuring a medical examination.

Separately, the coroner drew attention to the lack of Saturday operations by the mental health assessment and court liaison service, which provides advice to the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on weekdays. She recommended that Canberra Health Services ensure the service operates on all days when bail hearings are held, including weekends and public holidays.

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