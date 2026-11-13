The Nepalese government is preparing the fourth amendment to the 2022 Land Use Regulations to temporarily ease restrictions on land parcel subdivision in local administrative units that have not completed land classification. Such transactions are currently suspended in 333 units. Kathmandu Post reports.

The Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives, Federal Affairs and General Administration has already submitted the draft amendments to the Ministry of Finance for approval. After consent is obtained, the document is to be sent to the Ministry of Law, and it will take effect only after approval by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Classification completed by 420 units

According to the land ministry, only 420 of the country's 753 local administrative units have classified land according to the established categories. The 2019 Land Use Act requires local authorities to establish land use councils and conduct classification based on maps and data provided by the state.

The regulations provide for land classification into 10 categories, including agricultural, residential, industrial, forest and commercial areas, as well as areas for mineral extraction. In localities where classification has not been completed, transactions involving the subdivision of parts of plots have been restricted. At the same time, transactions involving entire plots, inheritance division, transfer of inheritance rights, transactions under court decisions, and deletion of records from the land registry are permitted.

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Lack of funds and technical specialists

The government has repeatedly extended deadlines and temporarily eased restrictions, but after the deferrals expired, the bans returned. In September 2024, land administration services, including plot subdivision, were suspended in 620 local administrative units because only 133 of them had completed classification at that time.

President of the Municipal Association of Nepal Bhim Prasad Dhungana said that many municipalities lack funds and technical personnel. According to him, land classification costs at least 1.5 million to 2 million Nepalese rupees, while local authorities have not received sufficient funding from the federal and provincial governments.

The restrictions have affected developers and landowners who need to sell part of a plot to cover urgent expenses. President of the Nepal Land and Housing Development Federation Bishnu Ghimire noted that individual landowners suffer most from the suspension of transactions.

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